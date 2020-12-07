Corona Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech asks for emergency use of indigenous ‘Covaxin’

Covid-19 Vaccine Updates: Several vaccines are in different stages of testing amid the rapidly growing cases of corona in the country. It is expected that soon an effective and safe vaccine for Corona will come. A big news is coming out about the Kovid-19 vaccine (Corona Vaccine) in India. After Pfizer and Serum Institute of India (SII), Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech on Monday applied to the Central Drug Regulator (CDSCO) to allow emergency use of its Kovid-19 vaccine (Bharat Biotech Covid vaccine). Have done Official sources gave this information. Also Read – Covid Vaccine Latest News: PM Modi’s big statement on Corona Vaccine- This latest update

Covaxin Vaccine is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). On 4 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) expressed the hope that the Covid-19 Vaccine may be ready in a few weeks. Also Read – Pfizer Covid Vaccine News: Pfizer made this statement about providing Corona vaccine in India …

In the evening of the same day, the Indian branch of American pharmaceutical company Pfizer sought approval from the central drug regulator for emergency use of its vaccine. Earlier, this company has received such approval in the UK and Bahrain. The Serum Institute sought approval in this regard on 6 December for Kovishield, a Kovid-19 vaccine from Oxford. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Preparations begin on Corona Vaccine in Bihar, first they will be vaccinated

May be considered on Wednesday!

The applications of Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India (Serum Institute) and Pfizer (Pfizer) are likely to be considered by the Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Wednesday .. Official sources said, ‘However None of these applications has been sent to the committee so far and no date has been set as to when the committee will meet to evaluate the applications.

