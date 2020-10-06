Corona Vaccine Update: Dr. Reddy’s was asked to apply for a trial of Russian Covid Vaccine – Learn the whole case

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: An expert panel of the Central Drugs Criteria Control Organization (CDSCO) has asked Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to test the second and third stage of testing for humans of Kovid-19’s Russian vaccine Sputnik-5 (Sputnik V). After reviewing, apply afresh in this regard. Sources said that the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company had applied to the Drug Controller General of India last week to get permission for the third phase of testing the Russian vaccine on humans. Also Read – Who will be given the Corona vaccine before, the Union Health Minister himself gave the information

Sources said that after considering the application, the Committee of Experts (SEC) on Kovid-19 at CDSCO asked the company to review the protocol and submit a fresh application and that it should conduct the second and third phase test Wants to Further information has also been sought from the company.

The source said, 'This means that a new application will have to be given to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. According to the SEC, he will have to undergo both Phase II and Phase III clinical trials, he cannot directly test Phase III vaccines in India. "Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has signed Kovid-19's Vaccine Sputnik- 5 is compromised for clinical trials and supplies.

A day ago, when asked by the Health Minister about the Phase III clinical trial of Russia's 'Sputnik V' vaccine in India, he clarified that the subject is still under consideration and no decision has been taken yet. He said that it is normal to have adverse results after vaccination. Things like pain at the injection site, mild fever and feeling of discomfort can be seen. However, it does not affect the vaccine's protective response.

