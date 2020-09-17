Corona Vaccine Update Good News: India will buy 100 million doses of Sputnik-V from Russia, agreement with this company, will soon get vaccine

Corona Vaccine Update: Ever since the devastation of Corona Virus, the whole world has been searching for the vaccine (Covid-19 Vaccine) for its elimination, but no vaccine has been stamped to completely eliminate the virus. Many countries are working on vaccine trials. Meanwhile, a big news has come about the Corona virus vaccine. India has ordered 100 million doses of the Corona virus vaccine Sputnik-V of Russia. Now soon this vaccine will be delivered to India from Russia. Also Read – Corona in Delhi: Unlock 4.0 worsens the situation in Delhi, 4,473 new cases of Corona in a day, Containment zone also increased

Let us tell you that there has been a clash between Dr. Reddy's Labs of India and Dr. Reddy Labs and the Government of Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The Indian company will first trial the vaccine and after the trial is completely successful, after the government approves the vaccine, it will send 100 million Sputnik V from Russia.

Global pharmaceutical company Dr. Reddy's Lab, headquartered in India, has tied up with Russian manufacturer Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for clinical trials and distribution of the 'Sputnik 5' vaccine of coronavirus. Russia's Sovereign Wealth Fund gave this information in a statement on Wednesday. 'Sputnik 5' has been prepared by the Gamalia Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in association with the Russian Direct Evolution Fund (RDIF). It was registered on 11 August.

A statement from the fund said, “RDIF will supply 10 crore doses of the vaccine to Dr. Reddy with regulatory approval in India. The ‘Sputnik 5’ vaccine, based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with complete and proven safety, is undergoing clinical (clinical) trials for a coronavirus pandemic. “

The Russian fund said delivery could possibly begin in late 2020, subject to successful trials and completion of registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities in India. The RDIF stated, “The agreement between RDIF and Dr. Reddy reflects the growing awareness of countries and organizations that they have a diverse anti-covid vaccine portfolio to protect their populations.”

Earlier this month, Dr. V.K., a member of NITI Aayog. Paul had said that the Russian government has sought India’s help in the manufacture of the ‘Sputnik 5’ vaccine and has called for a Phase III trial in the country.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava had said, “Russia has a good history of vaccine manufacture, so we believe that this vaccine is also good.” Negotiations are going on between high-level committees of the Government of India and Russia. We are trying to work on its mechanism. “

Let me tell you that recently RDIF CEO Kirill Dimitrov said that Russia wants to partner with India to produce the developed Kovid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, three vaccines in India are also in advanced stages of testing.