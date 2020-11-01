Corona Vaccine Update India: Long wait for Corona vaccine! Bharat Biotech told when will ‘Covaxin’

corona vaccine update india: when will corona vaccine arrive in india? This is such a soul that is in everyone’s mind, but so far no one has a concrete answer for it. However, the pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech is planning to introduce its corona vaccine for Kovid-19 in the second quarter next year. A top official of the company said that the company has this plan in the event of getting the required clearances from the regulatory authorities of India. Also Read – Bihar Polls: BJP’s promise to give free corona vaccine violated code of conduct? Know what the Election Commission said …

The company is currently focusing on Phase III trials at various locations in the country. The company has developed the potential vaccine cocaine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Also Read – Corona vaccine is coming soon! Center told states – set up committee for smooth immunization

Sai Prasad, executive director of Bharat Biotech International, said, “If we get all the approvals after establishing strong experimental evidence and data, efficacy and safety data in our final phase of testing, then we offer it in the second quarter of 2021 Aim to do. Also Read – COVID Vaccine Latest Update: Claim of this giant pharma company- Corona vaccine will be ready in 2020

He said that after obtaining approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct Phase III clinical trials, preparation of sites for Phase III trials has been started. Prasad said, “Two doses will be given to vaccine and placebo recipients in this phase to be held at 25 to 30 sites in 13-14 states. About 2,000 people can be registered in a hospital. “

When asked about the investment on the vaccine, he said, “Our investment is about Rs 350–400 crore for the development of the vaccine and new manufacturing facilities. This includes our investment in conducting Phase 3 clinical trials over the next three months. We want to supply for both government and private markets. We are also in preliminary discussions with other countries for possible supply. ” Prasad said that the price of the vaccine has not yet been determined, as the company is still looking at the cost of product development. He said, “Our immediate focus is to successfully test Phase 3 on the sites.”

(input language)