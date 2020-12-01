Corona Vaccine Update: Serum Institute Claims- ‘COVISHIELD’ is safe, Volunteer’s allegations are false …

Covid Vaccine Latest Updates: In the country, among the cases of increasing corona, all kinds of research is going on about its vaccine (Covid Vaccine) worldwide. In India too, many vaccines are in different stages of testing. It is expected that soon an effective and safe vaccine for Corona will come. Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India, which is engaged in developing the corona vaccine in the country, has on Tuesday made it clear that the Oxford corona virus vaccine ‘Oxford coronavirus vaccine’ is ‘safe and resistant’ ‘ is. Also Read – Serum Institute denies allegations of one person involved in trial of Corona vaccine, threatened with damages

Questions about this vaccine began to arise after several side effects, including a ‘virtual neurological breakdown’ in a trial volunteer in Chennai. After this, this statement has been issued by the company. The Serum Institute of India said that “the incident with Chennai’s volunteer is unfortunate but not because of the vaccine.” The company termed the allegations as malicious and false. It was also said on behalf of the company and said that it will sue him for 100 crore defamation.

Describing the incident with Volunteer as a ‘serious adverse effect’, ‘Serum Institute of India is sympathetic to Volunteer’s medical condition, the incident is very unfortunate, but not caused by the vaccine and’ COVISHIELD Vaccine ‘ Is going to be completely safe and resistant. ‘

Let us know that Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with Oxford University (Oxford Vaccine Update) and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is making the Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovishield’. The Serum Institute is also testing this vaccine in India.

(Input: ANI)