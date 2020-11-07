Corona Vaccine Updates: Government begins preparations to distribute Kovid vaccine, Corona vaccines will be available from these places

new Delhi: In addition to hospitals, Anganwadi centers, schools, panchayat buildings and other such institutions will be used as vaccination sites in large-scale corona virus-resistant vaccine campaign. The campaign will be monitored by the digital platform of the Union Ministry of Health. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: JP Nadda took a dig at Donald Trump, said – one look at our PM …

According to a blueprint prepared by an expert group, state governments will identify buildings that can be used as vaccination booths under the special Kovid-19 vaccination program that will run parallel to the current Global Immunization Program (UIP).

A source related to this said, "Vaccination sites will not be limited to health facilities only. Such centers will also be set up in Anganwadi centers, schools, panchayat buildings and other such institutions identified by the state governments. "The source said that the existing digital platform EVIN of the Ministry of Health, which is being used for UIP, The scope is being extended for delivery of Kovid-19 vaccine, through which SMS will be sent to the recipients informing them of the time, date and place to deliver the vaccine and to contact it digitally. They will also be tracked through it.

Each person included in the vaccination list will be linked with their Aadhaar card to avoid duplication and track the beneficiaries. However, if a person does not have an Aadhaar card, then one of his official photo identity cards can be used.

The ‘Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network’ (EVIN) system provides real-time information on vaccine stores and storage temperatures at all ‘cold chain points’ in the country under UIP.