Corona Vaccine Updates: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave good news about Corona vaccine, how long will it take to get the first dose!

Corona Vaccine Updates: Corona (Covid-19) continues to wreak havoc in the country. Coronavirus News in India has crossed 1 crore figures and so far more than 1 lakh 45 thousand people have lost their lives. Research on the Corona vaccine is also going on in India and it is expected that an effective and safe vaccine (Covid Vaccine) will come soon. Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has given a big information about Coronavirus Vaccine.

Our first priority has been safety & effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to ANI pic.twitter.com/I6rNWc4tad

– ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the news agency ANI quoted Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan as saying, “Our first priority is to be effective about safety and vaccine.” We cannot compromise with this. I personally feel that in any week of January we may be in such a situation that the people of India get their first dose of Corona vaccine. ‘

Let us know that no vaccine has yet been approved in India (Corona Vaccine News). But the government has started preparing for vaccination. The central government has issued SOP for all states and union territories. According to this, a maximum of 100-200 people can be vaccinated in one session (one day) on a vaccination site.

Its blueprint has already been prepared by the government that who will be given priority in the vaccine. First of all, 1 crore health workers, 2 crore frontline workers will be given priority. Vaccine will also be given to those 1 crore people below 50 years of age who are suffering from serious illness. After this, the vaccine will be given to 26 crore people above 50 years of age. In the first phase, preparation for corona vaccination has been done for a total of 30 crore people.

On the other hand, the number of corona infections in India has increased to 1,00,31,223. According to the data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday morning, the number of corona infections in the country has gone up to 1,00,31,223. In the last 24 hours, 26,624 new cases of corona have been reported. During this period, 341 patients have died and the death toll has risen to 1,45,447. Although a total of 95,80,402 patients have been cured so far.

(Input: ANI)