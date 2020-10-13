Corona Vaccine Updates: Health Ministry’s big update regarding Corona vaccine, how long will the vaccine come …

Corona Vaccine Latest Updates In India: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. In India, more than 71 lakh people have been infected by the Corona Voice, while more than 1 lakh 9 thousand people have been killed so far. At the same time, more than 10 lakh 76 thousand people have died due to Corona’s havoc all over the world and more than 34 million 74 million people have been suffering from COVID-19 infection. Research is still going on for the Corona virus certified vaccine (Corona Vaccine). Although Russia has claimed to make Covid Vaccine. Three vaccines are also undergoing testing in India. Meanwhile, the Health Minister has given great information about Corona’s vaccine. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Update: Johnson & Johnson Prohibits Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine, This Is The Reason…

We're expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country: Union Health Min during Group of Ministers meeting

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan told on Tuesday that the corono virus vaccine is expected in India early next year. He said, ‘We are hoping that by the beginning of next year we should have vaccines in the country from more than one source. During the meeting of the Group of Ministers, Harsh Vardhan said that our expert groups are preparing strategies to plan how to start the delivery of vaccines in the country. ‘

Earlier, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria said that the vaccine for COVID-19 can be expected to arrive in India by January 2021 if the scheme goes. He also clarified that the initial availability of the dose would not be sufficient for the entire country.