Corona Vaccine Updates: Moderna claims- our vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing corona infection

Corona Vaccine Latest Updates: In the midst of the ongoing corona crisis in many countries, trials have started in several rounds regarding its vaccine (Covid Vaccine News). In India too, many vaccines are in different stages of testing. Meanwhile, after Pfizer, Sputnik-5, now American company Moderna has also announced to make an effective vaccine against Corona. Moderna said that based on the interim data, its vaccine has been found to be 94.5% effective in protecting against infection of Kovid-19.

Meanwhile, Phase III trials of Bharat Biotech's Kovid-19 vaccine 'Kovaxine' have started. At the same time, the US biotechnology company Moderna Covid vaccine reported that its vaccine is 94.5 percent successful in developing immunity to Covid-19 Vaccine.

Addressing an event organized by the Indian School of Business through video conference, Ella said that the company is working on another vaccine (Coronavirus Vaccine) for Kovid-19. This will be in the form of a drop through the nose. This vaccine will be ready by next year. Ella said, 'We have partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the Kovid-19 vaccine (Corona Vaccine Updates). Phase III trial of this vaccine has started.

He said that India Biotech is the only vaccine company in the world which has a biosafety level-3 (BSL3) production facility. Last month, the company said that it has successfully completed the interim analysis of the first and second phase trials and is going to start the third phase test on 26,000 partners.

India is developing biotech covicin in partnership with ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV). Ella said, ‘We are working on another vaccine. It will be in the form of a drop through the nose. I think we will be able to provide this vaccine to the population by next year. ‘

Moderna also raised hope in the ongoing campaign against the epidemic, saying that his vaccine has been found effective up to 94.5 percent. Just a week ago, Pfizer and BioNotech said that their potential vaccine has been found to be more than 90 percent effective. Moderna CEO Stephen Bansell said, 'This is an important moment in the development of our potential vaccine for Covid-Vaccine News. We have worked on this virus since early January. Our aim is to protect more and more people from this epidemic in the world. With this, we were knowing that every single day is precious. '

