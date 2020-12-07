Corona Vaccine Updates: Serum Seeks Approval For Emergency Use Of ‘Kovishield’, First Indian Company To Apply

Corona Virus Vaccine Latest Updates: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought formal approval for the emergency use of Oxford’s Kovid-19 vaccine in India. The company has applied to the Indian Drug Controller General (DCGI). This company has become the first indigenous company to ask for such permission. Official sources gave this information. Let us know that it is being hoped that soon the Corona vaccine will arrive in India. However, its date is not fixed yet. Also Read – Surefire medicine for Corona Virus! Scientists claim – patients will be cured within 24 hours

Sources said that the company has requested this approved zone citing medical needs and the public interest at a wider level during the epidemic. Earlier on Saturday, the Indian unit of American drug maker Pfizer applied to the Indian drug regulator for formal approval for the emergency use of the Kovid-19 vaccine developed by it. A day earlier, Pfizer made this request after its Kovid-19 vaccine was approved in the UK and Bahrain.

At the same time, SII in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also conducted the clinical trials of the third phase of the Kovid-19 vaccine Kovishield of Oxford in different parts of the country. Citing the application of SII, official sources said that the company has stated that four data of clinical trials have revealed that it is very effective in the case of patients with covicshield symptoms and especially serious patients of Kovid-19. Two of the four test data belong to the UK while one each belongs to India and Brazil.