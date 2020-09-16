Corona Vaccine Updates: Trial of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid Vaccine in India to be Resumed, DGCI’s green signal to Serum Institute

Covid Vaccine Updates In India: A good news related to the corona vaccine (Covid Vaccine) is coming out in the midst of the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. The Controller General of Indian Medicine (DGCI) has allowed the Serum Institute of India (SII) to resume the clinical trial of the Corona virus vaccine in Oxford. The Serum Institute is preparing the Oxford University vaccine in India along with the UK-based AstraZeneca. The Controller General of Indian Medicine (DGCI) Dr.VG Somani gave this permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII). Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine News Update: This Indian Company Can Produce Russian Vaccine, Know What is Update

DCGI gives nod to Serum Institute to restart phase 2, 3 trials for COVID-19 vaccine

Recently the DGCI quashed its earlier order prohibiting the selection of any candidate for the second and third phase trials. However, DGCI has kept many other conditions including extra attention during the investigation for this. Serum Institute of India has been asked by the DGCI to submit information about treatment as per rules in dealing with adverse conditions.

Earlier on September 11, DCGI directed the Serum Institute of India to stop the clinical trial of a possible vaccine for Covid-19 (Covid-19 Vaccine), as legendary pharmaceutical company Astragenica reported a person involved in the study. The test in other countries was halted after his health deteriorated.

On the other hand, Russia’s developed Corona vaccine (Russia’s Covid-19 Vaccine Sputnik V) is now under production plans in India as well. Russia has claimed to be the first in the world to make Corona vaccine. Indian Immunologicals Ltd, a Hyderabad based company that makes vaccines for animals and humans in India, is in talks with a Russian company.

The company plans to start mass production of this vaccine in India. According to the report of ‘Indian Express’ newspaper, nothing has been finalized in this conversation yet. Right now information about the vaccine is being exchanged with the Russian company. Speaking to the newspaper, Dr. K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals Ltd said that our conversation is going on. We are exploring the possibility of producing the Sputnik V vaccine in India. If we get the necessary approval in this regard, then we will produce it.

