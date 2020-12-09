Corona vaccine vaccination: Corona vaccine will be given to people in this state from next year, preparations started

Jaipur: The first phase of Kovid-19 vaccination will begin in 2021 to prevent coronavirus infection in Rajasthan. State Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma gave this information on Wednesday. Sharma said that preparations have been started for this. In the first phase, Kovid-19 vaccine vaccination will be done with the personnel working in government and private medical services and with the Department of Women and Child Development in the state. Also Read – Did Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech’s Emergency Use of Corona Vaccine ‘Not Approved’? The government told the reality

He said that the vaccination and operation guide were discussed in detail with the officials of the Health Department during a video conference organized by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Sharma said that preparations for Kovid-19 vaccination have started in the state and 2,444 cold chain vaccination points have been identified in district hospitals and community health centers. Three state level vaccination centers have been set up at Jodhpur, Jaipur and Udaipur and seven vaccination centers at division level. Apart from this, a District Task Force has been formed for vaccination teams headed by District Collector in all districts.

As per the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry, the beneficiaries of the Kovid-19 vaccine will be identified and their required database will be uploaded into the Kovin software. He said that UNICEF, UNDP and World Health Organization will extend technical assistance in this campaign.