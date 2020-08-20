‘Corona vaccine will be available in a few days if the government takes an emergency decision’

COVID-19 Vaccine in India: The war against Corona is going on in the country. Every day around a thousand people are losing their lives due to this deadly infection. The final phase of the trial of two Corona vaccines developed indigenously. By the way, even after this stage, it usually takes six to nine months to bring the vaccine to market. But if the government wants it can be brought to market soon. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In Bihar: Corona Caught In Bihar Speed, Number Of Infections Reached 1 Lakh

A top official of ICMR has told the parliamentary committee about this on Wednesday. The official said that the trial of the Corona vaccine developed in India is almost complete and if the Central Government decides, it can be granted emergency permission.

Balaram Bhargava, Director of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), informed the members of the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs that Bharat Biotech, Cadila and Serum Institute are in various stages of vaccine trials.

Both these indigenous vaccines are close to completing the second phase of the trial.

The serum institute is also undergoing trial in India for a vaccine developed by Oxford University. For this, 1700 people have been identified. This vaccine will be given to them this weekend.