Corona vaccine will be given free to people in Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced

Free Corona vaccine in Kerala: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all people in the state will be put in the Corona vaccine free. The Chief Minister announced this on Saturday. Vijayan urged people to take utmost care to prevent the spread of the disease. He said that the state of the state will get worse by not taking precautions. Also Read – ‘Only 100 people will get corona vaccine in a day’, guidelines issued by central government

Along with this, he made a big announcement that people in the state will be given the Corona vaccine for free. Please tell that 5,949 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Kerala on Saturday and 32 deaths occurred. With this, the total cases of infection in the state increased to 6.64 lakhs and the number of deaths increased to 2,594. Also Read – The largest group of sailors told PM Modi – Merchant Navy gets priority for corona vaccine

He told reporters in Kannur that 5,268 people got cured of the disease during the day, increasing the total number of patients who have been cured so far in the state to 6,01,861 while 60,029 patients are currently being treated. Total cases of Kovid-19 in the state have increased to 6,64,632. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine Updates: DCGI approves India’s first indigenous mRNA vaccine for human trials

The Chief Minister’s announcement of giving free corona vaccine has come on the day when the Central Government has issued the Operational Guidelines (SoP) for the State Governments and Union Territories regarding the distribution of Corona Vaccine. According to this, after the arrival of Corona vaccine in India, 100 people will be given the vaccine in a day.

According to the central government guidelines, a maximum of 100 beneficiaries are expected to be vaccinated in one session (ie one day) at a vaccination site.

