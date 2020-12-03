Corona Vaccine’s very good news, AIIMS director told this month or next month may get vaccine

In India, vaccines are in their final trial stage hopeful by that end of this month or early next month we should get emergency use authorization: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS: Big news has come out about Corona Vaccine for the treatment of Corona virus in the country. The director of AIIMS Delhi today said in his statement on Thursday that the vaccines we have in India are in the final stage. It is expected that by the end of this month or early next month, we should get permission from the Indian Regulatory Authority to grant the vaccine to the public. Also Read – ‘India is not afraid of anyone, the rise of the country is also not a threat to anyone’

Dr. Randeep Singh Guleria said, it is good news that a vaccine has been approved in such a short time. Vaccine in India is in its third phase. There is enough data that the vaccine is safe. About 70,000-80,000 people have been vaccinated. Till now the vaccine has not had any serious adverse effect. The vaccine will reduce mortality and by applying the vaccine to a large population, we will be able to break the chain of spread of the virus. Also Read – UNGC failed to voice violence against Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists: India

Work is going on at war-footing both at center & state level for vaccine distribution plan in terms of carrying cold chain, having appropriate storehouses available, developing strategy, training vaccinators & availability of syringes: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi https: //t.co/WY85fbwsXr Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India Update: More than 11 lakh sampled tests, 35551 positive, total cases exceeded – ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

AIIMS Director Dr. Guleria said, “War work is underway for vaccination distribution scheme at the center and state level in terms of maintaining cold chain, availability of appropriate storehouses, developing strategies, vaccination and availability of syringes.”

Let me tell you that there are currently trials on 6 vaccines for treatment of Kovid-19 in India, of which the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech vaccines are in Phase-3 trials.