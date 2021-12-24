Corona Virus: 140 crore doses of vaccine got within the nation amid fears of 3rd wave

Corona Virus: Amidst the specter of Omicron, 140 crore doses of vaccine had been given within the nation up to now. The Union Well being Ministry has stated that the dose of anti-Kovid-19 vaccines given within the nation crossed 140 crores on Friday. The ministry stated that until 7 pm on Friday, greater than 59 lakh (59,53,621) doses of vaccines had been given. The day by day vaccination numbers are anticipated to extend with the compilation of the overall file by means of overdue evening, the ministry stated.Additionally Learn – Omicron: Docs secretly taking booster doses with out permission, stated – Omicron can also be have shyed away from

The national vaccination marketing campaign was once began on January 16, through which well being staff have been vaccinated within the first section. The vaccination of frontline staff began from February 2. The following section of the Kovid-19 vaccination began from March 1 for other folks above 60 years and unwell other folks elderly 45 years and above. The rustic began vaccination for all other folks above the age of 45 from April 1. The federal government allowed vaccination of all other folks above the age of 18 from Might 1.

Allow us to let you know that there's a risk of 3rd wave within the nation. The Omicron variant of the corona virus is gaining momentum within the nation. Nowadays 20 new circumstances of Omicron had been reported in Maharashtra. On the identical time, 13 new circumstances have additionally been present in Gujarat. With this, the collection of sufferers of Omicron variant of corona virus within the nation has reached 391. Until this afternoon, this quantity was once 358. The newest figures from different states are but to return. This quantity would possibly building up when new figures come. Nowadays itself, the Ministry of Well being has warned that Omicron must be handled like a 2nd wave. It's going to take just one and a part to a few days for the collection of Omicron sufferers to double. Omicron circumstances can double each 3 days. Omicron spreads in no time.