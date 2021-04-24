Corona virus: 34 hours curfew in Jammu and Kashmir from 8 pm this night

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir management has introduced to impose a 34-hour curfew from 8 am on Saturday night time amid rising instances of Corona virus an infection. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted, “Corona curfew might be totally applied within the Union Territory from 8 pm on 24 April (Saturday) to six am on 26 April (Monday). Important and emergency products and services might be allowed. All markets and industrial establishments will stay closed. Additionally Learn – The usa dishonest India suffering with Corona disaster, ban on uncooked subject material for making vaccines, now not got rid of, said- The usa first

On April 8, the Jammu and Kashmir management ordered the night time curfew to be applied in city spaces of 8 districts from 10 am to six am, which used to be later prolonged to municipal and concrete native our bodies of all 20 districts of the union territory on April 20. The order used to be additionally applied within the borders.

Officers stated that when the 1,937 new instances of an infection in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the overall selection of inflamed within the union territory greater to one,56,344, out of which the overall loss of life toll greater to two,111 after the loss of life of nineteen other people in sooner or later. Has long gone.