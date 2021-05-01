Corona Virus: are going to get married on this state, first learn this information, the federal government …

Kolkata: The West Bengal govt on Saturday banned the participation of greater than 50 visitors in wedding ceremony ceremonies and circle of relatives purposes in view of the expanding instances of Kovid-19. The officer gave this data. On the identical time, the state management issued an order on Friday asking for instant closure of all buying groceries department shops, good looks parlors, eating places, sports activities complexes, gyms, spas and swimming swimming pools. Additionally Learn – 103 other folks died because of corona virus in West Bengal, 17512 new instances have been reported

Consistent with this order, markets will also be opened from seven to ten within the morning and from 3 to 5 within the night. The federal government stated in an order issued on Saturday, "Well being care institutions, electrical energy, telecom, shipping, grocery, meat, candy retail outlets, milk provide can be unfastened from restrictions."

"In continuation of the day gone by's order, we now have determined to restrict the choice of visitors in wedding ceremony ceremonies and circle of relatives purposes to 50," the professional stated. They'll need to put on mask and apply the social distance in addition to use sanitizers. "Previous, the state govt had allowed a most of 200 other folks to wait wedding ceremony ceremonies because the epidemic had advanced.