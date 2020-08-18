Corona Virus Bihar: 3257 new patients of Corona met again, total positive 109,893

Corona Virus Bihar: Today 3257 new positive patients of Corona have been found in Bihar, after which the total corona patients in the state has increased to one lakh nine thousand 93. In the last 24 hours, one lakh 12 thousand seven hundred 81 samples of Kovid-19 were examined, in which 3257 new patients have been confirmed. Presently, the number of active patients of Corona in Bihar is 28 thousand five hundred 76. At the same time, the recovery rate of corona patients in the state is 73.48. Also Read – Amazing story of this amazing beggar: 90000 rupees in begging, donated this way, know

More than 100 cases have been found in these districts Also Read – Hostess Club’s eight sex workers found Corona positive, getting searched, who spent the night

The capital Patna still has the highest number of 368 new corona patients, while 234 in Madhubani, 200 in East Champaran, 185 in Bhagalpur, 164 in Begusarai, 153 in Saran, 139 in Purnia, 136 in Aurangabad, 135 in Muzaffarpur and Saharsa. 116 patients have been found in Also Read – Corona Virus in Bihar is changing its symptom-effect, why and how will research

Less than 100 cases found in these districts

97 in Araria, 96 in Katihar, 94 in Nalanda, 94 in Sitamarhi, 81 in West Champaran, 71 in Buxar, 67 in Rohtas, 66 in Bhojpur, 51 in Munger, 45 in Samastipur, 43 in Darbhanga, 64 in Gaya, Gopalganj 61 in Arwal, 34 in Banka, 29 in Jamui, 8 in Jehanabad, 46 in Kaimur, 31 in Khagadia, 49 in Kishanganj, 49 in Kishanganj, 50 in Lakhisarai, 43 in Madhepura, 23 in Nawada, 28 in Sheikhpura, 22 in Shivhar. , 32 more patients were found in Siwan, 35 in Supaul, 42 in Vaishali.

2525 new corona infected on Monday

In Bihar, 2525 new corona infected were found on Monday. More than one hundred infected were found in six districts of the state, in which maximum 304 new infected were found in Patna, 131 in Begusarai, 137 in East Champaran, 203 in Madhubani, 143 in Muzaffarpur and 129 in Purnia.