Corona Virus Caller Tune: People no longer like the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, petition filed in court

Corona Virus Caller Tune: In order to warn people of the corona infection, the Indian government started sending a mobile phone message in the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan in a caller tune, in which Amitabh Bachchan sends a message to people to follow the safety standard to protect themselves from corona . This message now seems to bother people, due to which a petition has been filed against this caller tune in the Delhi High Court, demanding the removal of Amitabh Bachchan’s voice from the caller tune. Also Read – Amitabh Bachchan returned after shooting in -33 degrees! After sharing the photo, wrote ‘Ladakh on a short trip’

Amitabh speaks in caller tune….

In the caller tune, Amitabh Bachchan says, Hello, our country and the whole world is facing the challenge of Kovid-19 today. Kovid-19 is not over yet, so it is our duty to be cautious. So unless there is medicine, there is no relaxation. To prevent corona, it is necessary to wash hands regularly, wear masks and maintain proper distance among themselves. Remember two yards, a mask is necessary. In case of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing, contact helpline number 1075. Also Read – Sonu Sood’s new film ‘Kisan’ announced, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted

Let me tell you that at the time when Corona Peak was in the country, a message was being sent in the caller tune to inform people about the safety of Corona, in which a first message in the voice of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on calling anyone. Hearing gives, only then calls are made. But as the Corona cases are starting to reduce, the caller tune of the phone is filling the minds of the people. That is why a petition has now been filed in this regard in the Delhi High Court and it has been said that the message given in the voice of Amitabh Bachchan from the caller tune should now be stopped. Also Read – Amitabh Funny Picture: Amitabh Bachchan is breaking this way in the year 2021, very funny photo of share