Corona virus caused havoc in these districts of Madhya Pradesh, number of infected crosses 45 thousand

Corona Virus in Madhya Pradesh: The maximum number of 1,022 new cases of corona virus infection reported in Madhya Pradesh in one day and with this the total number of infected people in the state reached 45,455. In the last 24 hours in the state, 11 more people have died due to this disease, which has led to 1,105 deaths from this epidemic. Also Read – Relief to Delhi: Only 652 new corona cases received in 24 hours, recovery rate more than 90 percent

A health officer of Madhya Pradesh told, “During the last 24 hours, one patient in Coronavirus infection in Jabalpur, Bhopal, Dhar, Rajgarh, Bhind, Raisen, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Betul, Balaghat and Agar Malwa Death has happened. “He said,” Indore has the highest number of deaths due to corona virus at 342 so far. 239 people have died in Bhopal, 76 in Ujjain, 38 in Sagar, 51 in Jabalpur, 25 in Burhanpur, 20 in Khandwa, 22 in Gwalior and 23 in Khargone. The remaining deaths have been reported in other districts. “The official said that on Sunday, the maximum 214 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in Indore district, while 126 in Jabalpur, 123 in Bhopal, 65 in Gwalior, 34 in Khargone. , 29 new patients came up in Sehore and 25 in Jhabua and Singrauli. Also Read – Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan died in UP government, infected with Corona virus

He said that out of total 45,455 infected people in the state, 34,038 patients have become healthy so far while 10,312 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Sunday, 685 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering. The official said that at present there are a total of 3,576 prohibited areas in the state. Also Read – From social distancing to display screens, preparations are being made before the monsoon session of Parliament begins.