Corona virus: Central team gives big warning to Bihar, outbreak may increase, get ready

Corona Virus in Bihar: A three-member central team arrived in Gaya on Monday to visit the current situation of corona infection in Bihar and visited the Anugraha Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMCH). The members of the central team said that the outbreak of this epidemic may increase in the coming time, so it should be prepared for now.

A three-member team led by Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reached Gaya and held a meeting with the District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police and Health Department officials on various aspects of the outbreak situation of Kovid-19. After this, the team and the officer reached the Containment Zone located on BB Road and took stock of it. From here the central team reached ANMCH and inspected there.

ANMCH Superintendent Dr. P. Kumar told that the team says that the corona outbreak may increase further in the coming time. There is a need to become aware about the treatment of patients from now on. The incoming patients have to be analyzed and the effort is to make them healthy. He told that during this time the central team also took information about the procedure of keeping and treating patients who come here.

It is noteworthy that a three-member team led by Joint Secretary Luv Aggarwal in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reached Patna on Sunday. On Sunday, various aspects of Kovid’s situation were discussed with the Chief Secretary and senior health officials of the state government and the state health officials were given necessary instructions. Other members of this team are Dr. SK Singh, Director of National Center for Disease Control and Neeraj Nischal, Associate Professor of AIIMS-New Delhi. The central team also visited several areas of Patna to oversee the measures taken to prevent the Corona epidemic.