Corona virus continues to wreak havoc in Prayagraj, 101 more infected, 45 dead

Corona Virus in Prayagraj: In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Saturday, 101 more people were confirmed to be infected with Corona Virus, bringing the number of people who have been infected with the disease to 1464.

Giving this information, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr GS Bajpayee said that two persons died of corona on Saturday, including a 78-year-old woman from Keedganj and a 59-year-old male from Georgetown.

He said that after treatment on Saturday, 69 patients of Covid-19 were discharged from the hospital. So far 791 patients have been cured. Dr. Bajpayee said that with the death of two persons on Saturday, the number of people who died of corona virus in Prayagraj (Prayagraj) has reached 45 while 628 people are undergoing treatment for corona virus.