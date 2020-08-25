Corona Virus Death: Corona also discriminated between men and women, death of men over 45 years

Corona Virus Death In India: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released the data on death from corona virus on Tuesday. The data released by the government said that 58,390 deaths of Kovid-19 have occurred since the onset of the epidemic, of which 87 percent were 45 years of age or above. Also Read – Thermal scanners, social distancing signs on seats: Delhi Metro is ready, know how long it will run

The ministry analyzed deaths from total kovid on the basis of age and sex. According to the figures of the ministry, the most number of middle-aged and elderly people have been killed. Also Read – Air India auction will not happen now, the government extended the date for the fourth time

According to the findings, 87 percent of Kovid’s deaths were reported among people aged 45 years and above, while those aged 60 and older accounted for 51 percent of the total deaths. At the same time, the death rate among people below 26 years was only 2 percent. Also Read – JEE NEET Exam: Greta Thanberg supports the demand to postpone the exam, said- this is unfair in the midst of epidemic, I am with the students’

Corona virus mortality data

17 years old: 1 percent

18-25: 1 percent

26-44: 11 percent

45-60: 36 percent

60 and above: 51 percent

Apart from this, data released from the Ministry also shows that the death rate in men due to Kovid-19 infection is double that of women. According to the ministry’s data, 69 percent of the dead were men, while women were 31 percent.

Health officials said on Tuesday that 60,975 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s figure to 31,67,323. After registering 848 deaths during this period, the number also increased to 58,390.

A total of 66,550 patients were recovered on Monday, of which the total number was 24,05,585. The recovery rate was 75.91 percent on Tuesday morning.