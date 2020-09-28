Corona virus downtrend has started in Delhi: Delhi government

new Delhi: According to the Delhi government, a decrease in new cases of corona infection will be recorded in Delhi during the next two weeks. The Health Ministry of Delhi Government believes that the downtrend of Corona has started in Delhi. Significantly, more than 5000 people have died due to corona in Delhi so far. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “The downtrend of corona infection has started in Delhi. With this, new cases of corona in Delhi have also started coming down. It is now taking 50 days for the corona cases to double in Delhi. 50 to 60 thousand tests are being conducted every day in Delhi to identify and prevent corona. ” Also Read – Uma Bharti AIIMS infected with Kovid-19 admitted to Rishikesh, condition stable

The date of the sero survey to be conducted by the Delhi government can be extended a little further this time. Actually, on September 30, the Delhi government will present the report of the sero survey before the court. In view of this, the October survey may be a bit late. Although according to the Delhi government, the sero survey can be late, but it will not be postponed or canceled. Also Read – Worms found in bed of Kovid-19 patient lying in Kerala, order for investigation

Through the sero survey, it is found out that, how many people living in Delhi have antibodies to fight the corona in the body. So far 2,71,114 people have been infected with Corona in Delhi. Of these, 2,36,651 people have become healthy after being corona infected. At the same time, 5235 people have died after being infected with Corona. There are currently 29,228 active corona patients in Delhi. The Delhi government also believes that a second wave of corona virus has arrived in Delhi. Also, Delhi has seen the peak of the second wave. According to the Delhi government, now the peak of the second wave of corona virus is gradually sloping. That is, in the coming days, a decrease in cases of corona infection can be seen in Delhi. Also Read – Kovid-19: Dharamsthal to open in this city after 6 months, these rules have to be followed

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Experts say that there was a second wave of Corona virus in Delhi and now its peak has also arrived. It seems that the peak of the second wave will gradually decrease in the coming time. I hope and all steps are being taken, such as rapidly building a Containment Zone. As of 17 August, there were 550 Containment Zones in Delhi, which has now been increased to over 2000 ”. Corona virus cases started increasing in Delhi from 17 August. On 16 September, four and a half thousand new cases were reported. However, now these cases are starting to subside. Now about 3700 cases are coming up. The Delhi government has increased the corona testing manifold in the last few days. Currently, around 60,000 corona tests are being conducted every day in Delhi.