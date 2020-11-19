Corona virus: Former Defense Minister AK Antony infected, test of wife Elizabeth also positive

new Delhi: Former Defense Minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony and his wife Corona have been found infected with the virus. Both have been admitted to AIIMS. Both are being treated at AIIMS. The position of both is constant. Also Read – Chinese officials claim – Corona virus found on fish packets sent from India to China

AK Antony's son Anil Antony tweeted, "My father AK Antony and mother Elizabeth Antony have been found infected with Corona Virus and have been admitted to AIIMS Delhi in Delhi. His condition is stable. pray for them."

Senior party leaders Ahmed Patel, Manish Tiwari were also found to be corona infected. Patel is currently admitted to a hospital in Gurugram and Tiwari is in home isolation at his home in Chandigarh.

In a video clip surfaced on Thursday, Patel can be seen walking in the hospital premises. Let us know that the regular cases of corona have become half in the country, but the situation is still not completely under control. Corona virus remains difficult in many other cities including Delhi.