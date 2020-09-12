Entertainment

Corona virus growing rapidly in the country, PM Modi said- Until the vaccine of Kovid 19 comes, then we…

September 12, 2020
2 Min Read

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while advising people not to be negligent towards the Corona epidemic, “do not lax unless there is medicine.” Two yards away, the mask is necessary. ” PM Modi said that till the Corona vaccine comes, our vigilance can save us from the corona. Also Read – Anuradha Paudwal Son Aditya Dies: Another bad news from Bollywood, Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya dies at the age of 35

The Prime Minister was addressing the online program of Home Entry of the beneficiaries of 1.75 lakh houses built in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) -Gram Yojana on Saturday. Also Read – IPL 2020: RCB bowler Chahal said- Training in bio safe bubble is very challenging

At the end of the address, the Prime Minister, while advising the people of the country not to be lax in the Corona epidemic, gave the mantra, “Remember … there is no laxity unless there is medicine. Two yards, a mask is necessary. Do not forget this mantra. Thank you everyone and good luck with your wishes. ” Also Read – UP School Reopen: Will School Colleges Open In Unlock 4.0 ?, Education Minister Dinesh Sharma gave big information, see latest update

It is worth noting that the maximum number of 2,240 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in the state on Friday and with this the total number of people found infected with this virus has reached 83,619.

(input language)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment