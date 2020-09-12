Corona virus growing rapidly in the country, PM Modi said- Until the vaccine of Kovid 19 comes, then we…

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while advising people not to be negligent towards the Corona epidemic, “do not lax unless there is medicine.” Two yards away, the mask is necessary. ” PM Modi said that till the Corona vaccine comes, our vigilance can save us from the corona. Also Read – Anuradha Paudwal Son Aditya Dies: Another bad news from Bollywood, Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya dies at the age of 35

The Prime Minister was addressing the online program of Home Entry of the beneficiaries of 1.75 lakh houses built in rural areas of Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) -Gram Yojana on Saturday.

At the end of the address, the Prime Minister, while advising the people of the country not to be lax in the Corona epidemic, gave the mantra, "Remember … there is no laxity unless there is medicine. Two yards, a mask is necessary. Do not forget this mantra. Thank you everyone and good luck with your wishes. "

It is worth noting that the maximum number of 2,240 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in the state on Friday and with this the total number of people found infected with this virus has reached 83,619.

