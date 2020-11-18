Corona virus havoc in Maharashtra, more than 5000 new cases found, 100 more deaths

Mumbai: There have been 5,011 new cases of corona virus infection in Maharashtra, after which the total number of people infected in the state increased to 17,57,520 on Wednesday. Health Department gave this information. It said in a statement that with the death of 100 more people due to infection in the state, the number of people who lost their lives to Kovid-19 in the state has increased to 46,202. Also Read – Vaccine Became! Big effect on application within 28 days, corona up to 95% successful

He said that after successful treatment in the state, 6,608 patients were discharged from the hospital today after being healthy. With this, the total number of people who have been de-infection in the state has increased to 16,30,111. According to the official, currently 80,221 patients are being treated in the state.

871 new patients of Kovid-19 were found in Mumbai city, after which the total number of infected people has increased to 2,71,531. With the death of 16 more patients in the city due to Kovid-19, the total number of dead from this epidemic has increased to 10,615. 339 new infections have been reported in Pune, 173 in Thane, 194 in Nashik and 269 in Nagpur.