Corona Virus in Bihar: The number of corona infects in Bihar crosses 16 thousand, the worst in these districts

Patna: Seven more people died in Bihar in the last 24 hours due to Corona virus infection, which has increased to 125 in the state. At the same time, with the arrival of 1266 new patients of Kovid-19 during this period, the total number of infected people in the state has increased to 16,305 on Sunday. According to information received from the health department, two people have died in Darbhanga, one each in Begusarai, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Patna and Siwan districts during the last 24 hours in Bihar.

Of the 125 people who have died due to corona virus infection in Bihar, 15 in Patna, 10 each in Bhagalpur and Darbhanga, seven in Samastipur, six each in Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, East Champaran, Rohtas and Siwan, Begusarai and Five each in Saran, four each in Bhojpur, West Champaran and Vaishali, three each in Gaya, Jehanabad, Khagaria, Nawada, and Sitamarhi, two each in Araria, Kaimur, Kishanganj and Madhubani and Arwal, Aurangabad, Jamui, One patient has died in Katihar, Madhepura, Munger, Saharsa and Shivhar districts.

During the last 24 hours in Bihar, 1,266 new cases of corona virus infection were reported on Sunday. Among them, 177 were the most exposed in Patna. Apart from these, 98 in Siwan, 81 in Bhagalpur, 78 in Nalanda, 76-76 in Nawada and Begusarai, 72 in Muzaffarpur, 61 in Munger, 54 in West Champaran, 47 in Saran, Katihar 46, 40 in Bhojpur, 36 in Vaishali, 34 in Gaya, 29-29 in Lakhisarai and Rohtas, 27 in Buxar, 24 in Samastipur, 22 in Gopalganj, 21 in Aurangabad, 14-14 in Araria and Jehanabad, 13-13 in East Champaran and Sitamarhi, Arwal, Khagaria and Sheikhpura Cases have come to light in 11-11, 10 in Supaul, nine in Jamui, seven in Purnia, six in Madhepura and Madhubani, five in Saharsa, four in Banka and three in Shivhar.

In the 1,266 new cases that came out, Jharkhand’s Dhanwad also included a person whose sample was collected in Gaya. With 1,266 new cases of Corona virus infection coming to light within the last 24 hours in Bihar, the total number of Kovid-19 patients in the state has increased to 16,305.

Of the 16,305 cases of corona virus infection that have come to light in Bihar, 1,868 in Patna, 996 in Bhagalpur, 734 in Begusarai, 711 in Muzaffarpur, 661 in Siwan, 591 in Madhubani, 578 in Munger, 560 in Nalanda, 528 in Nalanda. 449 of Gopalganj, 455 of Katihar, 453 of Samastipur, 445 of Rohtas, 422 of Khagadia, 405 of Gaya, 402 of Darbhanga, 388 of West Champaran, 377 of Saran, 376 of Vaishali, 370 of Purnia, 367 of Supaul, Bhojpur 339, East Champaran 335, Jehanabad 327, Aurangabad 323, Buxar 308, Saharsa 301, Banka 299, Madhepura 264, Kishanganj 229, Kaimur 222, Lakhisarai 205, Sheikhpura 204, Sitamarhi There are cases involving 181, 180 in Araria, 173 in Jamui, 166 in Arwal and 113 in Shivhar district. In Bihar, 9,251 samples were tested within the last 24 hours and so far, 11,953 patients infected with corona virus have been cured.