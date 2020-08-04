Corona virus in Delhi: 674 new cases reported, death toll crosses 4 thousand

new Delhi: There were 674 new cases of corona virus in Delhi, taking the total number of infections in the metropolis to more than 1.39 lakh, while the number of deaths due to the disease increased to 4,033 due to 12 more deaths due to infection. Officials gave this information. According to a bulletin issued by the Health Department of Delhi on Tuesday, there have been 12 deaths from Kovid-19 in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number of deaths in a day since June in the national capital. Also Read – Corona havoc in Gujarat: Number of infected more than 65 thousand, death toll crosses 2.5 thousand

On Monday, 805 new cases were reported, while 17 deaths occurred. On Tuesday, the number of under-treated patients declined to 9,897, from 10,207 on the previous day. The number of patients undergoing treatment on 27 June was 28,329. On June 23, Delhi had the highest number of 3,947 cases. The bulletin states that the death toll from corona virus infection has increased to 4,033 and the total number of cases has increased to 1,39,156. According to this, the rate of infection is 6.81 percent while the rate of recovery has touched almost 90 percent.

Chief Minister Kejriwal tweeted, "Today, the number of under-treated patients in Delhi is less than 10,000. Delhi has now come in 14th position in the case of under-treated patients. The death toll fell to 12 today. I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your 'Delhi model' is being discussed everywhere. But we should not be complacent and take all precautions. '

According to the bulletin, 10,83,097 samples have been tested so far in Delhi. Accordingly, a total of 9,295 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, there were no deaths from Kovid-19 at Loknayak Jayaprakash Hospital in the national capital for two days in a week, indicating an improvement in the epidemic situation. This two thousand bed hospital is the largest Kovid-19 treatment center of Delhi government.

The hospital’s medical director Suresh Kumar said on Tuesday that the number of patients with ventilators at the center has come down by 25 percent compared to the figures a month ago. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on July 28 that there was no death at LNJP Hospital on July 27. Doctors said that such a day came for the first time in the last few months. Kumar said, “After that day, there has been no death from Kovid-19 in our hospital for the other two days … It is definitely a good sign for all of us fighting the situation.” And Yoga centers will not be opened from Wednesday also. When asked if the gym and yoga centers will be reopened in Delhi from Wednesday, a top official said, “The government has already issued orders to maintain the status quo.”