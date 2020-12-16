Corona virus in India: 26,382 new cases of corona in India, 387 more deaths, number of deaths

Corona Virus in India: In India, 26,382 new cases of Covid-19 (Corona Virus) have been reported in the country, the infection cases have crossed 99.32 lakhs. Out of these, more than 94.56 lakh people have become infection free. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, the total number of Kovid-19 cases in the country has increased to 99,32,547. At the same time, after the death of 387 more people, the death toll increased to 1,44,096. Also Read – Corona vaccine will be given free of cost to every resident in Bihar, Cabinet approval for 20 lakh employment promise

According to the data, the recovery rate of patients increased to 95.21 percent with 94,56,449 people being infection free in the country. On the other hand, the death rate from Kovid-19 is 1.45 percent. The number of people under treatment in the country for 10 consecutive days is less than four lakh.

Right now 3,32,002 people are undergoing treatment for corona virus infection, which is 3.34 percent of the total cases. In India, the number of infected had crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. Whereas, total cases were 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakhs had gone on 29 October and 90 lakh on 20 November. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,66,46,280 samples were tested for Kovid-19 in the country till December 15, out of which 10,85,625 samples were tested on Tuesday.