Entertainment

Corona Virus in India: Continuous increase of corona cases in the country, number reached to 99 lakhs

December 13, 2020
2 Min Read

Corona Virus in India: The cases of corona virus are increasing continuously in the country. For the last several days, around 30 thousand cases are being reported in the country. The number of corona cases in the country has reached 99 lakhs. The number of dead has exceeded 1 lakh 43 thousand. Also Read – Chief Justice of South Africa calls Covid-19 Vaccine “devil’s comment”

In India, 30,254 new cases of Kovid-19 infection were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have been infected so far has increased to 98,57,029, out of which 391 more people have taken the total death toll to 1,43,019. Also Read – Corona Virus Vaccine: If you drink alcohol after getting Corona vaccine, know what will happen ..

The Union Health Ministry said that 3,56,546 people infected with Kovid-19 are under treatment in the country, while 93,57,464 people have become healthy after getting infected. People of the country are waiting for the corona vaccine. The central government has said that the corona vaccine will come soon.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.