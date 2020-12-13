Corona Virus in India: Continuous increase of corona cases in the country, number reached to 99 lakhs

Corona Virus in India: The cases of corona virus are increasing continuously in the country. For the last several days, around 30 thousand cases are being reported in the country. The number of corona cases in the country has reached 99 lakhs. The number of dead has exceeded 1 lakh 43 thousand. Also Read – Chief Justice of South Africa calls Covid-19 Vaccine “devil’s comment”

In India, 30,254 new cases of Kovid-19 infection were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have been infected so far has increased to 98,57,029, out of which 391 more people have taken the total death toll to 1,43,019.

With 30,254 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 98,57,029

With 391 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,43,019. Total active cases at 3,56,546 Total discharged cases at 93,57,464 with 33,136 new discharges in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/syZHCrdFAT – ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020

The Union Health Ministry said that 3,56,546 people infected with Kovid-19 are under treatment in the country, while 93,57,464 people have become healthy after getting infected. People of the country are waiting for the corona vaccine. The central government has said that the corona vaccine will come soon.