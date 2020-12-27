Corona Virus in India: For the first time in the country, the lowest number of cases in 6 months, only infected in 24 hours

Corona Virus in India: In India, 18,732 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in one day, which is the lowest in almost six months. Total cases of infection in the country have increased to 1,01,87,850. With this, the recovery rate of patients has increased to 95.82 percent at the national level due to the recovery of 97,61,538 people. Also Read – Corona overshadowed in Vidhan Sabha session in Madhya Pradesh: 5 MLAs, 10 employees and officials vulnerable to infection

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry at eight o’clock on Sunday morning, the death toll has risen to 1,47,622 with 279 more deaths due to infection in the country in a period of 24 hours. A total of 18,732 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Earlier, on July 1, 18,653 new cases were reported. Also Read – Panic from Corona’s new strain: Passengers from UK to Mathura sent in isolation, 2 missing

The death rate of Kovid-19 cases in the country is 1.44 percent. The ministry said that the number of patients undergoing corona virus infection in the country is 2,78,690, which is 2.73 percent of the total cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), till December 26, 16,81,02,657 samples have been tested across the country, including 9,43,368 tests on Saturday. Also Read – Threat of new strain corona spreading in Rajasthan, hundreds of tourists from UK arrived in state, difficult to find

The number of Kovid-19 cases in India crossed the 20 lakh mark on 7 August, while 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. The number of infected people crossed 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and one crore on 19 December.

Of the 279 new deaths due to the disease in the country, 60 have been reported in Maharashtra, 23 in Delhi, 33 in West Bengal, 21 in Kerala, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Uttarakhand and 12-12 in Punjab and Chhattisgarh. So far, there have been a total of 1,47,622 deaths in the country of which 49,189 deaths have occurred in Maharashtra. This is followed by 12,051 in Karnataka, 12,059 in Tamil Nadu, 10,437 in Delhi, 9,569 in West Bengal, 8,293 in Uttar Pradesh, 7,092 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,281 in Punjab and 4,275 in Gujarat. The Health Ministry said that more than 70 percent of the deaths were due to patients also suffering from other diseases. “Our data is being merged with the data of the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website.