Corona Virus in India: Less than 23 thousand cases of corona in 24 hours in the country, 251 people died

Corona Virus in India: In the last 24 hours in India, 22,273 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported. With this, the total number of infected (Corona Virus) has increased to 1, 01, 69, 118. At the same time, 251 more patients have died due to infection. The number of people who lost their lives in this epidemic has increased to 1,47,343.

The Union Health Ministry said that the number of patients undergoing COVID-19 in India is 2,81,667, while 97,40,108 people have so far recovered from the disease.

With 22,272 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 1,01,69,118

With 251 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,47,343.

Total active cases at 2,81,667

Total discharged cases at 97,40,108 with 22,274 new discharges in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/NmkqV0UTRk

– ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Corona Virus has caused havoc in the country, but the number of patients is increasing continuously. Meanwhile, Corona Virus is frightened by the new strain. The new avatar of Corona is said to be more dangerous. This strain spreads 70 percent faster. This new strain has knocked in many countries of the world. India is also involved in this.