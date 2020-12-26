Entertainment

Corona Virus in India: Less than 23 thousand cases of corona in 24 hours in the country, 251 people died

December 26, 2020
Corona Virus in India: In the last 24 hours in India, 22,273 new cases of Kovid-19 have been reported. With this, the total number of infected (Corona Virus) has increased to 1, 01, 69, 118. At the same time, 251 more patients have died due to infection. The number of people who lost their lives in this epidemic has increased to 1,47,343. Also Read – Former Himachal Pradesh CM and his entire family vulnerable to Corona, Secretary and security officer also infected

The Union Health Ministry said that the number of patients undergoing COVID-19 in India is 2,81,667, while 97,40,108 people have so far recovered from the disease. Also Read – 216 people arriving in Amritsar from London will be sent in separate houses

Corona Virus has caused havoc in the country, but the number of patients is increasing continuously. Meanwhile, Corona Virus is frightened by the new strain. The new avatar of Corona is said to be more dangerous. This strain spreads 70 percent faster. This new strain has knocked in many countries of the world. India is also involved in this.

