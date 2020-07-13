Corona virus infection crosses 40 thousand in Karnataka, 73 more patients die

Corona Virus in Karnataka: 2,738 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Karnataka on Monday and 73 people died due to infection. After this, the total number of people affected by the infection reached above forty thousand and the number of dead increased to 757. Health Department gave this information. 839 patients of Kovid-19 were cured within a day. Also Read – Eid Al-Adha 2020: This time something different will go to Bakrid, Muslim religious leaders say – sacrifice too …

According to the bulletin issued by the Health Department, till the evening of July 13, a total of 41,581 cases of Kovid-19 had been confirmed in the state, including the death of 757 patients. So far, 16,248 patients of Kovid-19 have been cured.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that out of 757 deaths, 75 percent of patients have other diseases as the cause of death. He said that the government will publicly release documents on the death of each person. He told reporters here, "Many people are scared to death due to Kovid-19. The death rate of Kovid-19 in the state is 1.82 percent and in Bengaluru it is 1.63 percent. It is shown in media reports that the number of deaths from Kovid-19 is increasing but not all deaths are due to infection. We are investigating the death. "

The minister said that according to information received from a committee of experts, Kovid-19 was not the cause of death of about 60-75 percent. He said, “If a cancer patient who is near death, Kovid-19 is confirmed then he will die a few months ago. Similarly, there are deaths from kidney, liver and heart related diseases. “