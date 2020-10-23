Corona virus investigation data crossed 10 crore, 5 crore people tested in 45 days

Coronavirus Testing: So far more than 10 crore sample tests have been done to test for corona in India. By Thursday, October 22, 10,01,13,085 sample tests of Corona have been done, tell that the last 5 crore tests have been done in just 45 days. Till the first week of September, the total sample testing was 5 crore, but by the 22nd of October, the number of sample testing has reached 100 million. If we talk about the last 9 days, sample tests of a total of 9 crore people have been done. Let us know that sample tests of 10 lakh people are being done every day. So far 74 thousand tests have been done per 10 lakh persons. Also Read – Corona epidemic will remain among us for next 20 years, claims CEO of SEERUM

Know when the testing took place Also Read – Corona will push 15 to 175 million more people into extreme poverty: UN expert

– On August 2, sample tests of 2 crore people were done. Also Read – Coronavirus: ICMR issued advisory regarding the corona detection Feluda paper strip investigation in minutes

By August 16, sample tests of 3 crore people had been done.

By August 28, sample testing had reached 4 crore.

– 5 crore cases of sample testing on September 7.

By September 16, a sample test of a total of 6 crore people was done.

– On 7 October, 7 crore sample tests were done.

– By October 5, the number of saples reached 8 crores.

– 9 million sample tests were conducted on 13 October.

By October 22, sample tests of a total of 10 crore people have been done.