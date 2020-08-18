Corona Virus is changing its symptoms in Bihar, why and how

Corona Virus Bihar: The corona virus in Bihar is constantly changing its symptoms and effects, which was expressed by the World Health Organization. After this, on the changing symptoms of Corona and its effect, the Central Government has ordered a National Syro Survey in 60 villages of six districts of Bihar. Survey work is also going on in the state for research on corona. Samples of 400-400 positive patients from each district will be taken for research. Also Read – Corona Virus: Special news for job occupation people, who will be benefited, who will be harmed, know

A sample of at least four hundred patients found to be corona positive in Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Begusarai, Buxar, Arwal and Purnia districts of the state will be sampled and a national head survey will be conducted in 10-10 villages in these districts. The Central Government has ordered the research, after which the Bihar State Health Committee has also issued advisory for this and the selected teams have been asked to help the survey teams prepared for the research.

In addition to the World Health Organization, members of RMRI are also included in the survey for research on corona. Positive patients will take samples from the survey team. Blood samples of the patients will be taken in this, after which these samples will be sent to RMRI for research. The concerned District Health Committee will be responsible for sending the samples to the safe RMRI.

Regarding this, the Executive Director of Bihar State Health Committee, Manoj Kumar has instructed all civil surgeons to fully cooperate with the survey team and also give them security. Several far-reaching results of this research are possible on the changing symptoms and effects of corona in Bihar.