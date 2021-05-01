Corona virus kills 103 folks in West Bengal, 17512 new circumstances reported

Kolkata: In West Bengal, 103 folks died because of Corona virus an infection. This quantity is the best for an afternoon. The well being division gave its data in a bulletin. It’s been acknowledged within the bulletin that the quantity of people that died because of Kovid-19 within the state has larger to 11,447. Additionally Learn – Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya prolong assist, donate 200 oxygen concentrators to villages

In keeping with this, 17512 new circumstances have been reported within the state, and then the collection of inflamed folks has larger to eight,45,878. It's been acknowledged that within the final 24 hours, 14,374 folks have change into an infection loose within the state.

After this, the velocity of infection-free has fallen to 84.86 % within the state. It's been acknowledged within the bulletin that the collection of circumstances underneath remedy within the state has larger to one,16,659.