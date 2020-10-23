Corona Virus Latest News: 54,366 new cases of Kovid-19, 690 deaths, active cases reached below seven lakhs

Corona Virus Latest News: Daily new cases of Kovid-19 in India remained below 60,000 for the fifth consecutive day. The total number of infections in the country increased to 77,61,312 on Friday, with 54,366 new cases coming up in a gap of 24 hours. The number of cured patients in the country has increased to 69 lakhs. Also Read – The work of identifying the beneficiaries of the Kovid vaccine started, they will be the first to get the Coronavirus Vaccine

According to the data updated by the Health Ministry at eight o'clock on Friday morning, a total of 54,366 new cases were reported in one day, while 690 more deaths led to 1,17,306 deaths in the country.

With 54,366 new # COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 77,61,312. With 690 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,17,306. Total active cases are 6,95,509 after a decrease of 20,303 in last 24 hrs Total cured cases are 69,48,497 with 73,979 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/YD74KV32uJ – ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

The number of patients undergoing corona virus infection is below 7 lakh. There are 6,95,509 patients of Kovid-19 in the country, which is 8.96 percent of the total cases. A total of 69,48,497 people in the country have got rid of this disease so far. The national rate of recovery of patients has now increased to 89.53 percent while the death rate is 1.51 percent.

The number of Kovid-19 cases in India crossed 20 lakh on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September, 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September and 70 lakh on 11 October.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 10,01,13,085 samples have been tested till October 22, with 14,42,722 samples being tested on Thursday.