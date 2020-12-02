Corona Virus latest update: more than 36 thousand cases reported in 24 hours in the country, 501 people died

Corona Virus Latest Update: In India, there have been 36,604 new cases of Corona Virus in 24 hours. With this, the cases of infection have increased to 94,99,413 in the country. At the same time, after the death of 501 more people, the death toll has increased to 1,38,122. Also Read – Corona patients will be provided care for not wearing masks in this state, government orders from High Court

A day earlier, a total of 31,118 new cases were reported in the country within 24 hours, while 482 people died in 24 hours. Today, there has been an increase in corona cases than a day ago. The most affected states in the country are Delhi and Maharashtra. There are still regular four to five thousand cases in Delhi. More than 5 lakh 75 thousand cases have been reported in Delhi.

All are waiting for the Corona Virus Vaccine. A day ago, the Health Secretary said that "I want to make it clear that the government has never spoken of applying the vaccine to the whole country." It is important that such scientific things be talked about on the basis of facts. " He said that how much the vaccination vaccine is effective will depend on it. Our aim is to break the corona transmission chain. If we were successful in stopping the corona transmission by vaccinating the people at risk, we might not have to apply the vaccine to the entire population.