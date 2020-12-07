Corona Virus Latest Updates: Number Of Corona Infections Reaches One Crore In The Country, 33 thousand new patients found in 24 hours

Corona Virus Latest Updates: The spread of the corona virus may have decreased in the country, but gradually the number of infected is increasing steadily. The number of corona infections in the country has reached close to one crore. In a few days the number of infected will cross one crore. India will join the few countries where ten million people have been infected with Corona. America is in the forefront in this matter. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Updates: Serum Seeks Approval for Emergency Use of ‘Kovishield’, First Indian Company to Apply

In India, 32, 981 new patients of corona virus have been found in 24 hours. With this, the total number of corona infected has increased to 96,77,203. On Sunday, 391 people died. With these deaths, the number of deaths due to corona has also increased to one lakh 40 thousand 573.

There are a total of 3,96,729 active cases at present in the country. So far 91,39,901 people have been discharged. On Sunday, 39,109 people recovered. It is a matter of relief that the rate of recovery of people in India is also better.

States like Delhi and Maharashtra are going through a bad state of bad corona infection. Delhi and Maharashtra are among the states that have the most corona patients. So far, three to four thousand cases are being reported regularly in Delhi. While 70 to 100 people are also dying.