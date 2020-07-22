Corona virus: Lockdown again in Jammu and Kashmir, all districts except Bandipora will remain closed

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered strict lockdown in all the Red Zone districts of Kashmir except Bandipore in North Kashmir from Wednesday evening to Monday. The officials gave information about this. This step is being taken in view of the continuous increase in corona virus cases in the valley. Also Read – What time does not teach the good, something similar has happened with Nusrat Bharucha

An official statement said that from 6 pm to 27-7-2020 today (Wednesday), there will be complete lockdown in all the Red Districts of Kashmir Division (except Bandipora). However, agriculture and construction activities will continue as per the guidelines and there will be no restriction on the movement of cargo carriers, fuel tankers.

The statement said, "Agriculture, horticulture and construction activities will continue as per DMRR guidelines. Freight carriers / LPG gas and oil tankers will also be allowed to move. The number of coronavirus cases in Kashmir is more than 15,000, while 263 people have died due to this virus.