Corona Virus Lockdown: Lockdown will remain in this state on Sunday, this exemption has been given

Corona Virus Lock down: The Punjab government said on Wednesday that till September 30, all 167 corporation cities of the state will now have lockdown only on Sunday. There will be no lockdown on Saturday. A government spokesman said that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also directed to relax some of the lockdown restrictions after reviewing the status of Kovid-19 in the state.

He said that movement of people will be prohibited for all non-essential activities from 9:30 am to 5 am in the corporation areas in the state throughout the week. However, after traveling by the necessary activities and services such as national and state highways, interstate and state transport, unloading, buses, trains and aircraft, the journey of individuals to their destinations will remain valid. Permission will also be given for essential services like health, agriculture, dairy, banks, ATMs etc.

Let us know that 67,547 corona infected cases have been reported so far in Punjab. Of which 49,327 infected patients have returned to their homes after treatment. At the same time, 16,230 corona infected are undergoing their treatment. With this, so far 1990 people have died in the state due to corona infection.