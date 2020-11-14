Corona virus major attack in Mahoba jail, 34 prisoners infected

Mahoba (UP): In the jail in Mahoba district, 34 undertrials have been found infected with the Corona Virus. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Manoj Kumar Sinha said on Saturday that in the report on Friday evening, 34 prisoners in Mahoba’s prison were confirmed to be Kovid-19. Also Read – Unlock MP: Schools to open after Diwali in Madhya Pradesh, classes from 1st to 8th will start from December

He told that two of the prison barracks have been converted into Corona L-2 Hospital. Sinha said that so far 1,235 people have been confirmed to be Kovid-19 in the district, out of which nine patients have died and 135 patients are currently being treated. Also Read – Corona Virus: Things Will Be Normal After Winter, Vaccine May Come By: AIIMS Director

This is the first time that so many cases have come up in Mahoba jail. Although the number of patients with Corona Virus in Uttar Pradesh has decreased, there are many places where cases of Corona Virus are continuously coming up. Also Read – School Reopen in Gujarat: Schools and colleges will open in this state from this month, students will be ready, these rules will be