Corona Virus: Minister’s inquiry report came positive, Jharkhand CM scared home from Corona

Jharkhand: The Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren has started to fear Corona and has become a home quarantine. The reason is that the state Health Minister Banna Gupta has been found to be corono positive after which the Chief Minister has decided to go to the home quarantine and canceled all programs on Wednesday.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta attended a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the state secretariat in Ranchi on Tuesday and three hours after the cabinet meeting, Banna Gupta's Kovid-19 investigation report came back positive.

Let me tell you that till now, Chief Minister Hemant Soren himself has got Corona examined twice. According to sources, he will again go to Corona for investigation after four days. Earlier, 20 employees at the Chief Minister's house were found to be corono positive.

Banna Gupta is the second minister in the state whose corona investigation report has come out positive. Earlier, Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur was found to be Corona positive. After that, so far the Corona report of five MLAs has also come positive.

So far, more than 25,000 people have been found corona positive in Jharkhand and the death toll from corona in the state has reached 265.