Corona Virus New Guidelines: Government will now deal strictly, new guideline released from 1 to 31 December

Corona Virus New Guidelines: The Union Home Ministry has issued a new guideline from December 1 to December 31 to prevent the corona virus once again among the increasing cases. According to the latest guidelines of the Home Ministry, states have been asked to strictly implement infection prevention measures, control congestion. This time the focus of the government is to control the crowd. These new guidelines of the government will be effective from December 1 and will remain in force till December 31.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the States / Union Territories to take strict measures to prevent corona virus, SOP on various activities and mandatory measures to control congestion as well as the government's decision to impose night curfew Has given full exemption to

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, only necessary activities have been allowed in the Containment Zone. Local district, police and municipal officials will be responsible to ensure that the prescribed containment measures are strictly followed and the State / UT Government will ensure the accountability of the officials concerned.

The Union Home Ministry has said that on the basis of its assessment of the status of Kovid-19, states, UTs can only impose local restrictions like night curfew in prohibited areas. Prior to implementing any type of local lockdown outside the prohibited areas, the governments of states, UTs will have to seek permission from the Center.

Restrictions on cinema houses, theaters, swimming pools etc. are also continuing in the new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Cinema halls will still run with 50 per cent audience capacity.

In India, 44,376 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in one day, after which the total cases reached 9 million. With this, the number of patients recovering increased to 86.42. The Ministry of Health gave this information on Wednesday. According to data provided by the ministry at eight in the morning, the total infection cases in the country increased to 92,22,216.