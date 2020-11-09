Corona Virus now changed its form, became more dangerous, stirred up in Denmark

Corona Virus: Corona virus has caused havoc all over the world. The vaccine for this virus has not yet been made. Meanwhile, there are reports that 214 cases of corona infection of a different type of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in Denmark, which are said to be related to mink. Also Read – Corona Vaccine: India and South Africa seek exemption from WTO rules, letter written

According to the information received, on November 5, a special type of corona strain has been found in 12 of these cases, and now after this revelation, there is a possibility of new danger in the world. According to the report of the news agency Reuters, the Danish government is planning to kill one crore 70 million mink due to the changes in the corona virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that mink has proved to be the storehouse for the new SARS-CoV-2 virus. A dozen people have been infected with this strain of a mutated strain of Corona in Denmark. Catherine Smallwood, the World Health Organization's emergency officer at the European office in Copenhagen, said the altered nature of the corona virus could prove to be a major risk to the world.

He said that the population of mink can prove to be helpful in spreading this new breed of corona in humans. After this, it will spread from humans to humans. In such a situation, the question is starting to be whether the vaccines that are being worked around the world to cut the corona infection will also work on this changed variety of corona. If these vaccines prove to be ineffective, there can be huge losses.

According to a report by the news agency ANI, Soumya Swaminathan, the chief health officer of the World Health Organization, said that it is too early to say that the new altered breed of corona found in Denmark will neutralize the effectiveness of the strains. He also said that we will have to wait a little to know the impact of this change. I do not think we should come to any conclusion in any hurry.

Leader of the WHO Health Emergency Program, Maria Van Kerkhov, also said that there is a need to study this change in Corona before saying anything.