Corona Virus: Only necessary activities are allowed in the Containment Zone, Ministry of Home Affairs has issued new guidelines, know details

November 25, 2020
Corona Virus in India: The Ministry of Home Affairs has become active once again in several states of the country due to the growing Corona Virus infection. Strictness was reduced in the face of a decreasing case of Corona Virus, but now orders have been given to follow the Corona Virus Protocol again. The Ministry of Home Affairs has banned all activities in Containment Zones in India, except for only essential things. Also Read – Rajasthan Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma also visited the ward of COVID patients, in the grip of Corona

While issuing orders, the Home Ministry said that where there is more Corona Virus, only the activities of essential items will be left in those container zones. There is no negligence in the Corona Virus Containment Zones, it will be the responsibility of the local police and the Municipal Board. Orders have been given to strictly follow the rules in all the states and union territories. Also Read – Why Corona virus has increased in Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal held it responsible

Orders have been given not to do any crowded programs in these areas, not to gather any crowd. However, before this, most states have limited the number of people gathering.

