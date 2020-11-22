Corona virus: people coming to UP from Delhi will be tested, Yogi government’s decision to stop infection

Lucknow: In view of the increase in Corona Virus cases in the capital Delhi, the Uttar Pradesh government directed to test all the people coming from Delhi (Corona Virus in Delhi). Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said in a statement, “We will investigate corona of people arriving by flight, bus or train from Delhi in view of increase in corona virus cases in the national capital. Also Read – Pfizer to make 5 million doses of corona vaccine in next month, sought emergency approval

Delhi has been witnessing an increase in the corono virus cases since last few days, due to which the movement of people in neighboring states and cities has been stopped. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Memes / Jokes: People enjoying the race of pharmaceutical companies over the Corona vaccine

Earlier, the local administration of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budhnagar and Haryana’s Faridabad and Gurugram had decided to conduct a radam test of passengers coming from the national capital. The number of corona virus cases is also increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – Ahmedabad Curfew: conditions worsened by corona in Ahmedabad, curfew applied from 9 am to 6 am, know details

The corona virus has made a terrible comeback in Delhi. The deaths due to the corona virus are now happening, even in the early stages of corona. Cremation grounds in Delhi do not have a place. The pyre burns overnight. Given the situation, the Home Ministry has once again taken command to stop Corona.