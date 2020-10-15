Corona virus: PM Modi asked to increase sero survey, review of preparations for corona vaccine

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparations for the ongoing war against Corona. During the review meeting, he discussed with officials about research work related to the Korana vaccine, contact tracing, sero survey and medicines etc. During this, Prime Minister Modi directed to increase the sero survey and Kovid 19 testing. Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, NITI Aayog member, Chief Scientific Advisor and other senior officers attended the meeting. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the efforts made by Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers in the war against Corona. Said that for all such efforts, the government is committed to provide all kinds of facilities and support from its level. Also Read – Modi government’s gift to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, approved special package of 520 crores

The Prime Minister reviewed the Ministry of Health's comprehensive distribution system for Corona vaccines. He inquired about proper systems for adequate procurement and techniques for bulk storage. Prime Minister Modi gave instructions to increase sero survey and testing. He said that the facility of testing of Kovid 19 should be available to everyone as soon as possible, quickly and cheaply.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the need for rigorous scientific testing and verification of traditional medical treatments. He appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of AYUSH for conducting evidence based research and providing reliable solutions in this difficult time. The Prime Minister reiterated the country's resolve to make vaccines and medicines easily available for the entire world at a low cost. The Prime Minister appealed to prepare for a high position against this global epidemic.